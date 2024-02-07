Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 4 more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized four PKK/YPG terrorists who were preparing to launch an attack to disrupt the peace and security in the Olive Branch and Peace Spring zones in northern Syria," the ministry said on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.