Türkiye 'neutralizes' 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists were targeted in an airstrike in northern Iraq's Asos region, the ministry said on X, also posting footage of the operation.

"Our operations will continue with determination until there is no single terrorist left in the region!" the ministry added.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Türkiye's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.