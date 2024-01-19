Turkish security forces 'neutralize' 10 terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 10 terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry in a statement said seven terrorists, belonging to the PKK/YPG terror group, were targeted in northern Syria, while three others from the PKK were hit in northern Iraq. "Nowhere is safe for terrorists!" it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and Syria to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian branch.









