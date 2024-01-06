Turkish army destroy scores of PKK targets during airstrikes on northern Iraq

Turkish airstrikes destroyed 15 PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq believed to be hideouts of ringleaders, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Air operations were carried out in the Hakurk, Gara, Metina, Qandil, and Asos areas to "eliminate terrorist attacks against Türkiye and security forces from northern Iraq by neutralizing members of the PKK/KCK terror group and other terrorist elements and to ensure border security in line with the self-defense rights arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter," the ministry said in a statement posted on X.

Indigenously produced munitions were used to target the terrorists, the ministry said, adding that the terrorists' shelters, caves, and storage units were also destroyed in the airstrikes.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

"During this operation, every possible precaution was taken to safeguard innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural landmarks, and the environment from any harm," it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.