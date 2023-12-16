12 foreigners arrested in Istanbul on suspicion of having ties to Daesh/ISIS

Turkish security forces arrested 12 foreigners in Istanbul on Saturday on suspicion of having links to the terrorist organization Daesh/ISIS.

The law enforcement conducted operations to net the suspected terrorists following an investigation by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Bureau, which identified 15 individuals operating within the Daesh/ISIS, according to official sources.

According to investigation bureau sources, the law enforcement carried out operations after obtaining a detention order from the authority, which declared them a threat to the country.

The law enforcement raided 15 addresses in eight districts of Istanbul in search of suspects. However, 12 suspects of foreign nationality were apprehended during the operations.