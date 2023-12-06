 Contact Us
Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Published December 06,2023
Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw Lock zone as a result of the army's "determined operations," said the ministry on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the PKK terror group's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.