Turkish security forces destroy 30 YPG/PKK terrorist group targets

The Ministry of National Defense announced that airstrikes were carried out on terrorist targets in the Tel Rifaat, Jazira, and Derik regions in northern Syria, resulting in the destruction of 30 targets, including responsible terrorists.

The Ministry's statement reads as follows:

"In order to neutralize the PKK/YPG and other terrorist elements and to eliminate terrorism threats directed at our people and security forces from northern Syria, in line with our legitimate self-defense rights arising from Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, airstrikes were conducted in the Tel Rifaat, Jazira, and Derik regions of northern Syria on October 5, 2023, at 23:00 hours. In the executed airstrikes, 30 targets consisting of caves, shelters, hideouts, and depots, including a cave complex assessed to contain responsible-level terrorists, were destroyed, along with a petroleum well and storage facility used by the Separatist Terrorist Organization (STO).

NUMEROUS TERRORISTS WERE NEUTRALIZED

During the operations, a significant number of terrorists were neutralized, using predominantly domestic and national munitions.

The Turkish Armed Forces, born from the heart of our noble nation, will continue to fight terrorism with determination and resolve, just as it did in the past, until there is not a single terrorist left, for the security and survival of our country and nation.

During this operation, every precaution was taken to ensure that innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets, as well as the environment, were not harmed."