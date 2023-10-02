Turkish warplanes hit PKK targets in northern Iraq

Turkish warplanes on Sunday destroyed 20 terrorist group PKK targets and "neutralized" numerous terrorists in airstrikes on the terror group's hideouts in northern Iraq near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry announced.

The strikes were launched to "eliminate terrorist attacks against our people and security forces from northern Iraq" by neutralizing PKK and other terrorist elements and to ensure border security, in line with Türkiye's self-defense rights arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter, said a ministry statement.

The airstrikes hit terrorist targets in the Hakurk, Qandil and Gara regions.

The statement stressed that all precautions were taken to prevent damage to innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets and the environment.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.