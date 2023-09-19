TURKISH INTELLIGENCE NEUTRALIZES SO-CALLED LEADER OF PKKS OFFSHOOT YPG/YPJ IN NORTHERN SYRIA

Türkiye's intelligence forces have "neutralized" the so-called leader of the terror group PKK's offshoot in Syria, the YPG/YPJ, and her security guards in the northern Manbij region, security sources said on Tuesday.

Uman Dervis, codenamed Sara/Servin Derik, was said to be in charge of a PKK offshoot in Syria, the YPG/YPJ terror group, and her security guards, were "neutralized" in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in Syria's Manbij region, said the sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Dervis joined the PKK terrorist organization in 1998 and later became one of the leaders of a so-called unit established with the purpose of conducting subversive activities in major Turkish cities.

According to sources, Dervis was operating and handling terrorist activities against Türkiye from Syria.

The terrorist was under MIT surveillance after intelligence detected him directing attacks against security forces operating in the Operation Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield zones in northwestern Syria.

After detecting Dervis's location in the Manbij region, MIT conducted an intelligence-based operation and "neutralized" him and his security guards, the sources said.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.