Terrorist YPG/PKK forcing Arabs to flee eastern Syria

Following last month's clashes between YPG/PKK terrorists and Arab tribes in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, the terrorist organization is targeting civilians in villages forcing the local population to flee.

The terrorist organization is attacking settlements in the villages of Giranic, Suveyden, al-Tayyene, Ziyben and Havayic with ground-to-ground weapons, according to local sources.

Hundreds of families fleeing the attacks are seeking refuge in safer villages under the control of Arab tribes.

Since the clashes began, the Arab tribes have liberated a total of 33 villages from PKK/YPG occupation in operations in Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, and Hasakah provinces, as well as the rural areas of Manbij district in Aleppo.

The entire population of Deir ez-Zor comprises Arabs.

The area has been occupied by YPG/PKK terrorists under the guise of fighting ISIS/Daesh and with support from the US military.

The terrorist organization forcibly recruits Arab children.

By seizing the region's oil wells and smuggling oil to the Syrian regime despite sanctions, the terrorists generate revenue for their activities.



