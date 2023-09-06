 Contact Us
News Anti-terror fight Terrorist YPG/PKK forcing Arabs to flee eastern Syria

Terrorist YPG/PKK forcing Arabs to flee eastern Syria

After the recent clashes between YPG/PKK militants and Arab tribes in Syria's eastern province of Deir ez-Zor last month, the terrorist organization has intensified its attacks on civilian populations in various villages, compelling local residents to flee.Local sources report that the terrorist organization is using ground-to-ground weaponry to target settlements in the villages of Giranic, Suveyden, al-Tayyene, Ziyben, and Havayic.

Anadolu Agency ANTI-TERROR FIGHT
Published September 06,2023
Subscribe
TERRORIST YPG/PKK FORCING ARABS TO FLEE EASTERN SYRIA

Following last month's clashes between YPG/PKK terrorists and Arab tribes in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, the terrorist organization is targeting civilians in villages forcing the local population to flee.

The terrorist organization is attacking settlements in the villages of Giranic, Suveyden, al-Tayyene, Ziyben and Havayic with ground-to-ground weapons, according to local sources.

Hundreds of families fleeing the attacks are seeking refuge in safer villages under the control of Arab tribes.

Since the clashes began, the Arab tribes have liberated a total of 33 villages from PKK/YPG occupation in operations in Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa, and Hasakah provinces, as well as the rural areas of Manbij district in Aleppo.

The entire population of Deir ez-Zor comprises Arabs.

The area has been occupied by YPG/PKK terrorists under the guise of fighting ISIS/Daesh and with support from the US military.

The terrorist organization forcibly recruits Arab children.

By seizing the region's oil wells and smuggling oil to the Syrian regime despite sanctions, the terrorists generate revenue for their activities.