News Anti-terror fight Turkish forces 'neutralize' 6 PKK/YPG terror members in northern Syria

Turkish forces 'neutralize' 6 PKK/YPG terror members in northern Syria

Turkish security forces have "neutralized" six more members of the PKK/YPG terror group in northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

(AA File Photo)

In a statement from the Ministry of National Defense, it was stated: "The terrorists have met their inevitable end. Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized 6 PKK/YPG terrorists who were identified as preparing to carry out treacherous attacks in the Peace Spring region of Syria. Our unwavering determination in this struggle continues."