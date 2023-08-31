Turkish security forces 'neutralized' over 1,100 terrorists so far in 2023

Türkiye has "neutralized" more than 1,100 YPG/PKK terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"A total of 44 terrorists were neutralized last week," a National Defense Ministry official told reporters at a background briefing in the capital Ankara, adding that a total of 1,146 terrorists have been "neutralized" so far this year.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Efforts continue to establish stability in Syria as soon as possible, enabling the safe return of Syrians to a normalized environment," the official added, referring to Turkish efforts in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor, protecting Türkiye's border and ensuring the safety of local Syrians.

All necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in operational areas, and terrorist attacks are being met with proportional responses, the official said.

Since January, 96 harassment incidents and attacks have been carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorist group in areas of Türkiye's counterterrorism operations, and 840 terrorists have been "neutralized" with the immediate response of Turkish soldiers, according to the official.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist PKK's Syrian branch.

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the official said thanks to additional effective measures, 5,756 people, who tried to illegally cross Türkiye's borders have been caught since Jan. 1, including 417 terrorists.

Nearly 145,700 people were prevented before they crossed the border.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country, which already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

- ARSON ATTACK ON MOSQUE IN GREEK CYPRIOT ADMINISTRATION

The Turkish Armed Forces continues to protect the rights and interests of Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the Aegean and Mediterranean, the official said.

"Our mutual efforts continue to maintain and enhance the recently developed positive atmosphere with our neighbor Greece," the official added.

On last week's arson attack on a mosque in the Greek Cypriot administration, the official said: "We strongly condemned the attack on the Koprulu Haci Ibrahim Aga Mosque in Limassol on Aug. 26."

"We emphasize once again that, as a guarantor state, we stand by our Cypriot brothers and sisters within the framework of international agreements and legitimate rights stemming from international law," the official stressed.

- TURKISH-GREEK RELATIONS

On footage purporting to show illegal border crossings, Turkish security sources said that political considerations, personal ambitions, and unrealistic, exaggerated, misleading statements, along with stock images previously captured in different places for various purposes, are being used to sow controversy around Turkish border security.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said: "Most of these images are captured and distributed by migrant smugglers for promotional purposes. Those who use these images are becoming unwittingly or knowingly involved in this endeavor. "

"Our expectation is that extraordinary efforts and dedication of our soldiers are respected."

On Türkiye's relations with Greece, the source added that they expect an increase in contacts starting in September.















