MoD announced the number of neutralized terrorists in the past week

Colonel Zeki Aktürk, the Press and Public Relations Advisor to the Ministry of National Defense (MoB), has organized an informative meeting at the ministry concerning the activities conducted in the past week. Aktürk emphasized that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) maintain an uninterrupted struggle against all terrorist organizations, including PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG, ISIS, and FETÖ.

He stated, "Through successfully executed operations and a strategy focused on eradicating terrorism at its source, 67 terrorists have been neutralized in the past week. This brings the total number of neutralized terrorists to 1062 within this year and a total of 38,405 since July 24, 2015. Additionally, significant amounts of diverse types of ammunition have been seized within the ongoing successful Pençe-Kilit Operation this week."

179 individuals apprehended at the border last week

Colonel Aktürk conveyed that supplementary and effective measures are being sustained to prevent illegal border crossings. He added, "In the past week, 179 individuals attempting to cross our borders through illegal means have been apprehended. Of these individuals, 13 are members of terrorist organizations, with 9 being affiliated with FETÖ. 3,076 individuals were prevented from crossing the border. Thus, the number of individuals apprehended while attempting illegal border crossings has risen to 4,931 this year, out of which 369, including 245 FETÖ members, have been handed over to law enforcement. The number of individuals prevented from crossing the border stands at 138,011."

33 terrorists rendered ineffective in harassment and attacks

While efforts continue for the safe return and normalization of Syrians to a secure environment, Colonel Aktürk highlighted that responses have been given to attacks by terrorists. He stated, "Since the beginning of this year, our operation zones have witnessed 91 harassments and attacks by terrorist organizations, including 5 in the past week alone. Thanks to the immediate intervention of our heroic commandos, 33 terrorists have been neutralized in the past week, and a total of 777 throughout the year."

Kosovo peace force to be assumed by our country

Colonel Aktürk underlined that the TSK is also fulfilling its duties within the scope of international bilateral relations. He said, "As known, following events in Kosovo, a commando battalion from the 65th Mechanized Infantry Brigade has been assigned as a reserve unit. The commando battalion, which commenced its duties in July, is planned to continue its mission until the beginning of September. Furthermore, our country will take over the command of the Kosovo Peace Force from October for a one-year duration."