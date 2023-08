22 terrorists captured after trying to flee to Greece

In the past week, 22 members of terrorist organizations attempting to illegally cross into Greece were apprehended in the first-degree military restricted zone on the Greek border, through controls conducted by Provincial Gendarmerie Command units and the 54th Mechanized Infantry Brigade Command.

It was determined that 7 of the suspects are affiliated with PKK and 15 with FETÖ, making them subjects of search warrants.

The procedures of the suspects at the gendarmerie are ongoing.