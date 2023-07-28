Türkiye nabs PKK terror suspect trying to flee to Greece

Turkish forces nabbed on Friday a former deputy mayor of Kayapınar district of the southeastern Diyarbakır province, who is suspected of being a member of the PKK terrorist organization, sources said.

Fatma Arşimet was caught in Edirne while she was preparing to flee to Greece.

After the necessary procedures at the provincial police directorate's anti-terrorism and immigration branches, Arşimet was taken to a court, which remanded her into custody.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.























