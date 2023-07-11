Police nab 2 Daesh/ISIS terrorists in southern Türkiye

Turkish police arrested two Daesh/ISIS terror suspects in the southern Hatay province, security sources said on Tuesday.

Provincial police stopped a suspected car in the Belen district as part of anti-terrorism efforts, according to the sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

While the suspects were held, five hand grenades and 489 long-barreled gun cartridges were seized from the vehicle, said the sources.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.























