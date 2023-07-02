News Anti-terror fight Turkish army neutralizes several PKK terrorists in Northern Iraq as part of Operation Claw-Lock

The Ministry of National Defense (MSB) has announced that the Turkish Armed Forces conducted an air operation in northern Iraq, resulting in the neutralization of 9 PKK terrorists. The operation was aimed at combating the PKK's activities in the region and maintaining the security of both Türkiye and Iraq.

The air raids are part of the ongoing Operation Claw-Lock, aimed at eliminating terrorist threats in the region.



The ministry stated that the Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the nation, will continue their efforts to cleanse the area of terrorists and maintain the security and stability of the region.