Turkish military neutralizes 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish armed forces neutralized six PKK terrorists in the Hakurk and Metina regions in northern Iraq during an anti-terror operation on Thursday.

"Where the terrorist is, that's our target," the National Defense Ministry stated on its Twitter account.

The ministry added that they are resolute in their efforts to eliminate terrorism from its source.

"Our Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized six PKK terrorists, which they detected in the Hakurk and Metina region in northern Iraq, during an operation," it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.