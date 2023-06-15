EUROPOLS TERRORISM REPORT REVEALS ONGOING FUNDRAISING BY PKK FOR PROPAGANDA PURPOSES IN EUROPE

According to the " European Union (EU) State and Trend of Terrorism 2023 Report " published by Europol, the terrorist organization PKK remains highly active in Europe, viewing EU member states as "bases for administrative, employment, and financing operations".



The report highlights that individuals with extreme left-leaning ideologies from Europe have joined the PKK in conflict zones. It emphasizes the potential threat posed by these individuals upon their return to EU member states after participating in the ranks of the terrorist organization.



Furthermore, the report reveals that the PKK maintains close connections with extreme left organizations and anarchist groups within the EU.



It states that armed training has been provided to these groups in regions where YPG elements are present in Syria, within the framework of their established relations.



The report underlines Türkiye's recognition of the YPG as an extension of the PKK and asserts that the terrorist organization uses funds collected within the EU to support YPG militants in Syria.

In terms of financing, the report reveals that the PKK acquires significant funds on EU soil through fundraising campaigns.



Additionally, it mentions specific instances of PKK-related arrests in Italy and various cities in Germany in 2022, where the organization earned income through drug trafficking and smuggling activities in the EU.



The report notes that PKK members, holding EU citizenship or residency, engage in armed conflicts in Syria and Iraq, with these activities orchestrated by the PKK's main organization.



Regarding lobbying efforts, the report indicates that the PKK seeks to secure the release of its ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan, and have the PKK removed from the list of terrorist organizations through lobbying activities within the EU.



In 2022, terrorism posed a significant threat to EU member states, with 28 planned, unsuccessful, and executed terrorist attacks reported. Of these, 16 attacks were carried out by extreme leftist groups, two by radical groups, and one by a far-right group.



Furthermore, EU member countries detained 380 individuals on suspicion of terrorism, with 93 detentions in France, 46 in Spain, 30 in Germany, and 22 in Belgium.



The report highlights the use of social media, the internet, terrorist propaganda, and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals for terrorist purposes.



Europol Director Catherine De Bolle stated that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine had negative consequences for terrorist and extremist circles within the EU.



The war provoked outrage among radical groups, particularly the far-right, leading to the participation of some foreign fighters in the conflict.







