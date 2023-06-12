Sweden to extradite PKK supporter to Türkiye over drug trafficking

 Contact Us
On Monday, Sweden announced its agreement to extradite a man who was convicted of drug trafficking and found to have supported the PKK terror group, marking a significant development since Ankara stalled Stockholm's NATO bid.

Published June 12,2023
Sweden on Monday agreed to extradite to Türkiye a man convicted of drug trafficking who also supported the bloody-minded PKK terror group, a first since Stockholm's NATO bid was stalled by Ankara.

Türkiye has accused Sweden of being a haven for "terrorists," especially members of the PKK, and has asked Stockholm to extradite dozens of people.

The government has decided to "grant an extradition from Sweden regarding a 35-year-old citizen," Justice Ministry official Ashraf Ahmed told AFP, adding that Türkiye wants him to serve out a drug trafficking sentence.