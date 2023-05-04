Türkiye 'neutralizes' wanted PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq

A wanted PKK/KCK terrorist was "neutralized" in a Turkish intelligence operation in Iraq's northern Gara region on Thursday.

Ahmet Gümüş, codenamed Cudi Engizek, was on the target list of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), according to security sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Gümüş was involved in several attacks on Turkish security forces, trained PKK/KCK assassins, and was developing weapons systems for the terror group, the sources said.

He also worked as a bodyguard for Murat Karayılan, the so-called leader of the PKK/KCK, for a while.

Gümüş, who joined the terror group in 1999, was made the head of PKK/KCK training camps, the sources said.

He operated in Gabar, Besta, Herkol, Cudi and the Kato Mountain regions in eastern Türkiye between 1999 and 2007.

Gümüş was trained in Greece and was among the top assassins for the terror group, the sources said.



















