Greece arrests 2 for allegedly plotting terror attack against Jewish targets

Published March 28,2023
Greece arrested two foreign nationals for allegedly plotting terror attacks against Jewish targets, local media said on Tuesday.

The two suspects, reportedly Pakistani nationals, were detained by a joint operation of National Intelligence Services and the police anti-terror teams, the state-run ANSA news agency said.

A restaurant frequented by Jews and Israelis in central Athens was the target of the two suspects aged 29 and 27, the agency said.

The suspects will be brought before a prosecutor on Friday, facing felony charges of forming and joining a terrorist organization, it added.