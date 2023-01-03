Canada arrests man for 'death and terrorism-related threats' on Twitter

Canada police arrested a man for making threats on Twitter who was later released.

Daniel Houde, 19, from Ottawa, made "death and terrorism-related threats" on the social media platform, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

"The threats targeted, Parliament Hill, the Department of Defense, the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, as well as the Embassy of the United States of America in Ottawa," it said.

The RCMP said its Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) in Ottawa was made aware of the threats Nov. 8.

Houde is charged with "terrorist hoax," uttering "a threat to cause death or bodily harm to a person" and uttering "a threat to burn, destroy and damage real property."

He will appear Jan. 18 at the Ottawa Provincial Court.



