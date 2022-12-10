Senior YPG/PKK terrorist among those 'neutralized' in Syria

A senior YPG/PKK terrorist was among those "neutralized" in an anti-terror operation in northern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Fehmi Muhammed was among two terrorists neutralized in the Operation Olive Branch area on Friday, the ministry said in a statement.

Muhammed was the so-called head of the organization's Afrin liberation forces.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.