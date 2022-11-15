2 terrorists 'neutralized' in eastern Türkiye

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least two terrorists in the country's east, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The terrorists were neutralized in the eastern Agri province as part of Operation Eren Abluka Fall-Winter 12, an ongoing domestic anti-terror push, the ministry said in a statement.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on Twitter that the operation will continue in the region until Mt. Agri (Ararat) is cleared of terrorists.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye initiated Eren operations last year, naming them after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.

The terrorists' affiliation was not specified, but the terrorist PKK has been known to be active in the region.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.