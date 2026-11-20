The dome of the U.S. Capitol Building stands on on November 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. (AFP File Photo)

The US Senate on Thursday blocked a war powers resolution directing President Donald Trump to withdraw American forces from hostilities with Iran.

The upper chamber voted 48-51 against adopting the measure, H.Con.Res. 93.

Three Republican senators — Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul — broke with most of their party to support the resolution.

Sen. John Fetterman was the only Democrat to vote against the measure, while Sen. Chris Murphy did not vote.

In September, the House of Representatives approved the measure, which was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, by a vote of 220-204.

In September, the House of Representatives approved the resolution, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, by a vote of 220-204.