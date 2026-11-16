US basketball player arrested after cannabis seizure at Nigeria airport

Nigeria's drug agency said it had arrested an American basketball professional playing in Thailand ⁠after officers found ⁠33.95 kg of cannabis in two suitcases that he abandoned at Lagos' international airport.

⁠The agency named the suspect as Greene Da'monte Khiree, 28, of Savannah, Georgia, and said he had arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on November 11 on an Emirates flight from Thailand via Dubai

Officers ⁠had ⁠him under surveillance and arrested him in the airport car park after he left behind two bags with his name tag on them, according to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). ⁠The agency said the bags held 32 parcels of cannabis and a tracking device

The suspect told officers he had lived and played professional basketball in Thailand ⁠since ‌October ‌2025 and had come to ⁠Nigeria on holiday, ‌the NDLEA said

The NDLEA said a forensic ⁠examination of his ⁠mobile phone had found information linking ⁠him to the shipment.







