Trump says Ukraine will emerge with 'different shape' after Russia war

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that Ukraine would emerge from the war with Russia with a different territorial shape, predicting that the conflict would end soon.

In an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes, Trump expressed confidence that Washington was close to brokering an agreement to end the war, although he offered no details about potential territorial concessions.

"I think we're going to have it done and I think it's going to happen and they're going to end up with a little bit different shape," he said.

Trump blamed tensions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for complicating negotiations.

"I believe that that war is going to end and it's going to end soon, and the only reason it's going to end is because of me," he said.

Asked whether Putin was prolonging negotiations, Trump rejected the suggestion and defended his administration's record on Russia.

"There's been nobody that's been tougher on Russia than me," he said, citing sanctions and trade measures.

Trump also defended his decision to allow Russian oil exports despite criticism that the move had eased pressure on Moscow.

He said Washington continued supplying weapons to Ukraine but emphasized that European countries were purchasing them from the US at full price.

"I give it to Europe, sell it at full price and they pay us," he said.

Asked about reports that Ukraine's access to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite system had been restricted, Trump said he did not know who was responsible.

"I can't tell you who turned it down. I can tell you ultimately he turned it back up and so they have it," he said.

Trump added that he had not seen proof that the system's speeds had been deliberately reduced.





