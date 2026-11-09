Nvidia CEO apologizes for infidelity, says board has launched independent investigation

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang apologized Sunday to his wife and family, colleagues and shareholders after admitting to being unfaithful to his wife, taking full responsibility for the personal and professional consequences of his actions.

In an email sent to Nvidia employees, Huang acknowledged that his actions had hurt his wife and children, saying there was "no excuse" for his behavior.

"I am deeply sorry," he wrote, accepting responsibility for the damage caused to his family and the trust he had broken.

He expressed regret for having failed to reciprocate the love, support and loyalty his family had steadfastly shown him throughout his life, adding that he hoped to rebuild their trust and allow the family to heal over time.

Huang also addressed Nvidia employees, board members, business partners and shareholders, acknowledging that he had fallen short of the responsibilities associated with leading the company.

"Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life," he wrote, reaffirming his commitment to the company and pledging to work toward regaining their confidence.

The email also addressed national security concerns raised in recent news reports. Huang confirmed that Nvidia's board of directors had initiated an independent investigation and said he fully supported the process and would cooperate.

He further underlined his commitment to protecting Nvidia and supporting US national security, expressing pride in being an American.

Concluding his message, Huang urged that his family not be held accountable for his personal decisions and appealed for their privacy to be respected.

The apology comes after the New York Times reported Sunday that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the drafting of a classified intelligence memo warning senior Trump administration officials that Huang had developed a close relationship with an alleged Chinese intelligence operative.

The warning, drafted under Rubio's supervision in the spring of this year, circulated among national security officials holding high-level clearances ahead of a bilateral state visit to China in May by US President Donald Trump.

The document stemmed from electronic surveillance targeting Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is unrelated to the Nvidia chief. She worked as a senior executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data center company that purchased advanced artificial intelligence processors while under federal investigation for illicitly smuggling semiconductors into mainland China.

When intelligence officials requested the unmasking of an American citizen seen in intercepted communications showing an intimate relationship with her, the review identified the executive as Jensen Huang. Counterintelligence agencies concluded that China's Ministry of State Security had recruited Alice Huang as an operative.

Jensen Huang was initially excluded from the official business delegation traveling with Trump to China. However, after noticing media reports highlighting the absence, Trump intervened directly, arranging for Huang to rendezvous with Air Force One during a refueling stop in Alaska and praising him as "the Great Jensen Huang."

Trump declined to impose restrictions on Huang or the chipmaker, viewing Nvidia's market dominance as vital to US economic competition and financial markets.





