US MIDTERM ELECTION RESULTS VINDICATE ALBERTAS APPROACH ON TARIFFS: CANADIAN PREMIER

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said that sweeping Democratic wins in the US midterm elections prove her Canadian province was on the right path in the cross-border trade war, according to CBC News on Thursday.

Smith said in the provincial legislature during question period that the results validate Alberta's stance on tariffs.

"It is a vindication of our approach when it comes to tariffs," Smith told the Legislative Assembly. "We always have objected to tariffs. We know it hurts us. It hurts the Americans."

Democrats took control of both houses of Congress on Tuesday, flipping long-held Republican Senate seats and state-level positions.

The results are widely seen as a rebuke of US President Donald Trump and his policies, including his treatment of trading partners, including Canada.

Smith said she hopes the outcome offers an opportunity to improve relations between Canada and the US. She pointed to her government's efforts to build relationships across the border, including with California Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff.

Alberta has largely stood apart from other provinces in the trade dispute, resisting retaliatory tariffs or trade action while encouraging diplomacy. The province only briefly halted sales of US liquor in 2025, and the Alberta premier has steadfastly opposed using oil and gas exports as an economic weapon.

Earlier Wednesday, however, her government announced a new policy to prioritize Albertan and Canadian companies for small government contracts amid the dispute.

"We're putting local businesses first, supporting Canadian suppliers and making sure more of our government spending helps create opportunities and jobs here at home," Smith said in a statement.

The measures apply to future contracts, while existing deals will be reviewed when they are up for renewal.

Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters in Ottawa that his government is "focused on sovereignty for Canada, more independence. We can live our lives as we choose, make our own decisions. So, yes, it's important what happens in the US, and things will evolve. But we're focused here. We're focused on the same issues as we were at the start of the week, as we will focus on that next week. It's a confident country moving forward, and I think that's the core message."