Sudanese army regains control of 2 areas in North Kordofan after clashes with RSF

The Sudanese army regained control of two areas in North Kordofan state on Thursday following clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), military sources told Anadolu.

The sources said the army and allied forces recaptured Kazgeil and Abu Qaoud after fierce fighting with the RSF.

They added that the army inflicted heavy casualties on RSF fighters and destroyed dozens of combat vehicles belonging to the paramilitary group.

Army personnel shared videos on social media purportedly showing their forces taking control of the two areas.

Kazgeil and Abu Qaoud are located approximately 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state.

The areas are strategically important because they lie along a supply route leading to South Kordofan state.

The development comes amid escalating fighting across the three Kordofan states.

On Tuesday, the Sudanese army announced that it had regained control of the strategically important Umm Marahik area in Al-Khuwai locality of West Kordofan following clashes with the RSF.

Umm Marahik lies near the border between West and North Kordofan, making it a key location for connecting supply routes across the region.

The area is situated west of Sodari in North Kordofan and near Al-Khuwai in West Kordofan.

In recent weeks, the Sudanese army has reported advances in several parts of North Kordofan, announcing that it has regained control of 11 areas in the state following clashes with the RSF.

The three Kordofan states — North, West and South — have witnessed fighting between the army and the RSF since October 2025.

Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023, leaving tens of thousands dead and displacing approximately 13 million people, according to UN and international estimates.





