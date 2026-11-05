US, Malaysia discuss expanding economic cooperation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke Thursday with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim about strengthening economic ties and expanding cooperation under a partnership.

Rubio and Anwar "discussed ways to expand economic cooperation under the upgraded U.S.-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including through secure, cutting-edge American technology," the State Department said in a statement.

The partnership was established Oct. 26, 2025, when Anwar and US President Donald Trump agreed to elevate relations during Trump's visit to Kuala Lumpur for regional ASEAN summits.

It builds on decades of diplomatic ties and the 2014 Comprehensive Partnership, expanding cooperation in trade and investment, advanced technology, defense and security, energy security, regional stability and people-to-people exchanges.