Democrats take US House, win majority of governorships in midterms

Democrats captured control of the US House of Representatives and won a majority of the country's governorships in Tuesday's midterm elections, according to the latest US media reports on Thursday.

Democrats had won 247 seats in the 435-member House compared with 153 for Republicans as of 1818GMT Thursday, well above the 218 needed for a majority, with the remaining races still undecided. Democrats also won control of the Senate with a 54-44 majority.

According to US media reports, Democrats flipped Republican-held seats across several states.

In Pennsylvania's 7th District, Bob Brooks defeated Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, while Denise Powell won in Nebraska's 2nd District and Jamie Ager prevailed in North Carolina's 11th District.

In Iowa, Christina Bohannan defeated Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the 1st District, and Sarah Trone Garriott defeated Rep. Zach Nunn in the 3rd District.

Democrats also flipped seats in Wisconsin, including those held by Reps. Bryan Steil and Derrick Van Orden.

In California's 48th District, Marni von Wilpert won, while Teresa Benitez-Thompson prevailed in Nevada's 2nd District. Democrats also flipped several seats in Michigan.

In Louisiana's 5th District, Democrat Patricia Moore and Republican Gabe Firment advanced to a runoff after neither candidate secured more than 50% of the vote.

The Democratic majority will allow the party to control congressional committees and launch investigations when the new Congress convenes in January. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become the first Black speaker of the House.