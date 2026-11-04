Mike Johnson to step down as House Republican leader

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has informed his staff that he will not seek to remain the Republican Party's leader in the House of Representatives in the next Congress following significant election losses.

The Louisiana Republican made the announcement during a phone call with staff members on Wednesday morning, NBC News reported citing four sources who participated in the call.

The decision came a day after Democrats secured a majority in the House of Representatives, dealing a major blow to Republicans in Tuesday's elections.

Johnson was elected speaker in 2023 after Republicans removed then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, from the position. He has since served two terms as speaker.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan have emerged as possible successors, potentially setting up a contentious leadership contest.