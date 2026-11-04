Iran claims it downed US drone above Qeshm Island in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Wednesday that its air defense systems shot down a US MQ-1 drone above Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

The IRGC said air defense systems detected the American drone flying above the island and subsequently shot it down.

The US military did not comment on the claim.

Iran announced earlier Wednesday that it had shot down a US-made MQ-9 drone above the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most strategically important maritime routes, carrying significant volumes of oil and gas exports from Gulf countries to international markets.

Qeshm, Iran's largest island, lies along the strait's northern approaches, making it strategically important for monitoring maritime traffic through the waterway.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, before a ceasefire was reached in April.

Fighting between Washington and Tehran resumed in July amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end the war.





