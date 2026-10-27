US Air Force tests AI-powered pilot assistant aboard military aircraft

California-based startup Beacon AI announced Tuesday that its artificial intelligence-powered pilot assistant completed five flights aboard three operational US Air Force KC-46A Pegasus refueling aircraft.

The portable system, known as Murdock, logged 20 flight hours across three airfields in three weeks in August and September, beginning during the Emerald Flag military exercises at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, it said in a statement.

The tests were conducted under a contract with the Air Force's Air Mobility Command through the AFWERX Tactical Funding Increase program, following an earlier agreement with US Special Operations Command.

Murdock collects data from aircraft avionics to provide flight crews with real-time assistance and operational information without modifying flight-critical systems or taking control of the aircraft.

Beacon AI described the tests as a significant step toward deploying AI-powered assistance aboard operational military aircraft rather than dedicated test platforms.

"The right way to bring a system like this into the cockpit is to do so progressively: put it in the hands of real crews on real missions, build on what it already does well, and expand its capabilities as operational experience and evidence support it," said co-founder and CEO Matt Cox x.

The company said the system is designed to support pilots while leaving all operational decisions and authority with flight crews.

Beacon AI plans to expand Murdock's capabilities in the flight lifecycle, from scheduling and flight operations to post-flight reviews, using data and feedback gathered during operational testing.





