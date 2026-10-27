Iran says oil tanker catches fire after hitting naval mine east of Strait of Hormuz

An oil tanker caught fire after striking naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Navy said Tuesday.

In a statement carried by Iran's official IRNA news agency, the Navy said the tanker had switched off its tracking systems and was attempting to pass through a "restricted and unsafe" area when it hit the mines.

The vessel sustained damage and caught fire following the incident, according to the statement.

The Navy did not provide details on the tanker's identity, flag, crew or possible casualties.

It said the Strait of Hormuz remained "unsafe and closed" to vessels attempting to pass through without coordination.

The Navy added that ships seeking safe passage must coordinate with Iran's armed forces.

The incident comes amid diplomatic efforts to end the conflict involving Iran and the US, with regional countries seeking to facilitate negotiations and reduce tensions.

Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran have also maintained diplomatic contacts on regional security, including discussions aimed at easing tensions and supporting efforts toward a lasting settlement.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and began negotiations that later collapsed over disagreements concerning navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic passage for energy supplies and goods.



