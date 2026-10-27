Syria closes border crossing with Jordan to passengers, trade

Syria closed its Nasib border crossing with Jordan on Tuesday, suspending passenger and commercial traffic in both directions, said the General Authority for Ports and Customs.

The authority cited "current conditions and developments on the ground" in Daraa province, saying the move was intended to protect travelers and crossing staff.

The authority said it was monitoring developments and taking measures to ensure public safety.

The closure follows Jordanian airstrikes in southern Syria that killed six people, including an elderly man and three children, and injured four others, according to Daraa's Health Directorate.

Syria's Foreign Ministry said early Tuesday that it conveyed its objections to Jordan over the strikes, which it said were carried out without prior coordination. It expressed deep regret over the casualties and said contacts with Jordan were ongoing.

Earlier, the Jordanian army said it targeted sites belonging to "terrorist organizations" that it linked to Friday's shooting at Hamoud Church in Jordan's southern Karak province which killed nine mourners among a crowd gathered for a funeral procession.