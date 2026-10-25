Travel disrupted in UK, hundreds of homes left without power as Storm Boelo hits isles

Hundreds of homes are without power while transport has been disrupted amid weather warnings in the UK due to Storm Boelo, according to Saturday media reports.

Britain's weather agency, the Met Office, issued six weather warnings covering much of the country for Saturday and Sunday, while amber warnings for wind began late Saturday.

The National Grid said thousands of homes are still without power as Storm Boelo, the second named storm of the season, hit Britain.

Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England are bracing for the worst of Boelo, with gusts of up to 128 kilometers per hour (80 miles per hour) forecast, the BBC reported.

Halloween events have been canceled in Scotland and Northern Ireland, a marathon was called off in North Wales, and Knowsley Safari Park in Merseyside, northwest England, will be closed Sunday, according to reports.

National Rail, meanwhile, has announced disruptions to several lines, and highway authorities are urging drivers to take particular care and avoid non-essential travel.

In Ireland, Dublin Airport said it had canceled nine outbound flights and 10 inbound flights due to weather issues.

Boelo is set to continue possible disruptions throughout the weekend, with the amber warning in Scotland due to stay in place for 24 hours.

The Met Office warned that strong winds could cause power cuts, flying debris, damage to buildings and trees, travel disruption, and dangerously large waves.

Being outside in high winds could make people "more vulnerable to injury," it said.

It advised residents to stay indoors "as much as possible."

"If you do go out, try not to walk," it said, or else shelter close to buildings and trees.

An amber warning has also been issued for parts of Northern Ireland, from 2000GMT Saturday to 0900 Sunday.

Yellow rain warnings have also been issued for the southwest, northwest, and southeast of England, the West Midlands, and Wales.