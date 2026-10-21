US vice president sidesteps question on endorsing Netanyahu in Israeli election

US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday declined to endorse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel's elections, saying he was focused on the American midterm campaign.

Speaking at a news conference in Cincinnati, Ohio, Vance was asked about his position on endorsing foreign political candidates.

The question followed his recent interview comments and his previous support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the political right in Germany.

"I have endorsed one foreign candidate for election in my entire life, first of all, it didn't go particularly well. As much as I'm very much an admirer of the prime minister, Orban," Vance said.

He stressed that his priority was supporting candidates in the US.

"We're in the middle of an American election cycle where I'm very focused on getting candidates elected in the United States of America," Vance said.

"As I said in that interview, I'm not attacking Bibi Netanyahu. I'm not endorsing Bibi Netanyahu."

Vance said the decision on whether to endorse Netanyahu rested with US President Donald Trump.

"I think the president's endorsement is ultimately what matters, and the president is going to make the decision about how he doles out that endorsement according to his preferences," he added.

Earlier this week, Vance said in an interview that he would not become involved in Israel's election.

"I'm not anti-endorsing him. I'm not pro-endorsing him. I'm not getting involved in Israeli elections," he said.

Trump, meanwhile, endorsed Netanyahu on Sunday ahead of Israel's Oct. 27 elections, declaring his "Complete and Total Endorsement" of the prime minister's reelection bid.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised Netanyahu's leadership and partnership with Washington, particularly in confronting Iran.

Trump also warned that the US could be forced to shoulder the burden of confronting Iran if Israeli voters chose another leader.





