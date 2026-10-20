Bangladesh measles outbreak: Child deaths top 1200 amid rising cases

The number of children suspected of dying from measles in Bangladesh has reportedly risen to 1201 in the ongoing epidemic since mid-March.

According to a report by the Dhaka Tribune newspaper, the Directorate General of Health Services under the Bangladesh Ministry of Health announced updated data on the country's measles epidemic.

The statement noted that 1097 children showing measles-like symptoms and 104 children diagnosed with measles have died in the country since March 15.

During the same period, 190,663 people were hospitalized as suspected measles cases, with 183,042 of them recovering and being discharged, the statement added.

It was emphasized that the number of people showing measles-like symptoms has reached 214,551, while confirmed measles cases have climbed to 23,157.

Additionally, 1307 suspected and 35 confirmed measles cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

In the emergency vaccination campaign launched in the country in March, children aged 6 months to 5 years were initially prioritized. The vaccination process was later gradually expanded to cover the entire country.

Measles, which can lead to pneumonia and encephalitis, stands out globally as one of the leading causes of vaccine-preventable deaths

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