Trump says administration considering dismissing US ambassador to Greece

US President Donald Trump said Monday that his administration is considering removing Kimberly Guilfoyle from her position as US ambassador to Greece amid reports of alleged misconduct involving gifts and claims that she sought money in exchange for access to administration officials.

Asked by reporters as he departed the White House for Ohio whether he was considering firing Guilfoyle, Trump replied: "Well, we're looking at it. Yeah, we're not happy."

His remarks came after reports that the president was weighing whether to dismiss Guilfoyle following allegations about her conduct as ambassador.

According to local media, the allegations include claims that Guilfoyle has accepted lavish gifts while serving as ambassador and sought money in exchange for providing access to administration figures before her confirmation.

The State Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) is investigating Guilfoyle amid the misconduct allegations, a source familiar with the inquiry told CNN on Monday.





