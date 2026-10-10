Hurricane Isaias leaves 2 dead, widespread power outages across Southeast US

At least two people were killed in storm-related incidents in Alabama and Florida as Hurricane Isaias weakened into a post-tropical cyclone Saturday, while officials warned of continued flooding and possible tornadoes.

One person died in Birmingham, Alabama, early Saturday after a tree fell on a house, according to a Jefferson County emergency management official. Several other houses in the area were also damaged, according to NBC News.

In Florida, a person was found dead after being pinned beneath a tree that collapsed onto a residential home in Pensacola on Friday evening, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey warned residents of possible "spinoff tornadoes," strong winds and heavy rainfall as the storm moved inland.

"Hope for the best. Prepare for the worst," she said, urging people to follow reliable information as weather conditions developed.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the storm's center had moved out of the state, but the risk of flooding remained. Wind gusts reached 116 miles (187 kilometers) per hour near Santa Rosa Sound, while water levels rose about 5.5 feet (1.7 meters) above normal.

The National Hurricane Center said Isaias had weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, with sustained winds of about 35 miles (55 km) per hour. The system was expected to move across Alabama and into the Tennessee Valley before dissipating Sunday.

Forecasters warned of 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain across parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia, with localized totals reaching 15 inches (38 cm).

Power outages affected about 872,000 customers nationwide, including more than 434,000 in Florida and around 317,000 in Alabama, according to PowerOutage.us.





