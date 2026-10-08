Nicolas Maduro, wife expected to face new US charges for alleged torture of Americans

Venezuelan President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro (L) dances next to his wife, Cilia Flores, at his campaign closing rally in Caracas on July 25, 2024, ahead of Sunday's presidential election. (AFP File Photo)

US prosecutors in New York are expected to bring new charges against Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, for the alleged torture of Americans held in Venezuelan government custody in recent years, media reports said Wednesday.

The new charges relate to the alleged wrongful detention of more than a dozen Americans in Venezuelan prisons during the years Maduro led the country, according to those briefed on the investigation.

CNN reported that US investigators have discussed charging several additional people for their alleged roles in the torture of Americans, potentially expanding the scope of the case beyond the couple.

The charges would add to the criminal case already facing Maduro and Flores in the US.

The couple was captured during a US military raid on the presidential palace in Caracas in January. They have pleaded not guilty to charges, including conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism and are being held without bail in New York.

The new investigation focuses on Americans who were detained in Venezuelan prisons and allegedly subjected to torture or other mistreatment while in government custody.

Sources did not provide details about the identities of the Americans involved or the specific acts of torture being investigated.

US authorities continue to pursue cases linked to alleged abuses committed during Maduro's years in power.

Sources did not indicate whether the new allegations would be added to the existing case or brought separately.

They also did not provide details about the evidence prosecutors have gathered or identify the additional people who could face charges.

Any new allegations would have to be proven in court, and Maduro, Flores and any other defendants would be entitled to challenge the charges as the legal proceedings continue.