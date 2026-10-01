Trump says US considering military base in Poland

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US is considering establishing a military base in Poland.

He said the possibility was under consideration when asked by reporters whether the US was considering putting a base in Poland.

"We have great respect for the president of Poland (Karol Nawrocki), so we're looking at that — and it could happen," Trump told reporters.

Trump said last month that the US and Poland are making "major progress" toward establishing a US Army base in Poland.

"If this happens, the location will be announced very soon. This will be a historic step for our Great U.S./Polish Alliance," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.