Trump to sit down with Anthropic CEO for dinner

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will host Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for a private one-on-one dinner at the White House as part of his engagement with the artificial intelligence company.

"Tonight, I'm having dinner with the head of Anthropic," Trump said, speaking to reporters aboard Marine One, referring to Amodei, whom he described as "very highly respected."

The dinner comes ahead of a planned meeting Tuesday between Trump, US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and leading AI executives amid growing pressure on Congress to establish safeguards for the rapidly developing technology.

"President Trump has been clear: America will lead the world in Super Intelligence while protecting American consumers," a White House spokesperson said in a statement, referring to Trump's preferred term for artificial intelligence.

"We will drive innovation, strengthen American competitiveness, and ensure this transformative technology works for the American people," they added.





