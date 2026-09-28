New UN secretary-general should be competent, impartial, upright: China

China said Monday that the next UN secretary-general should be "competent, impartial and upright" and uphold the UN Charter.

"The election of the UN secretary-general bears on the reform and development of the UN and the vital interests of member states," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

He was responding to questions about the ongoing selection process and whether Beijing could say which candidate it was supporting.

Guo was also asked about media reports that Beijing was weighing whether to support Rebeca Grynspan, Costa Rican economist who heads UN Trade and Development, or Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett, Guyana's ambassador to the UN.

The process to select the next UN chief is underway, with the successful candidate set to take office on Jan. 1, 2027. Seven candidates remain in the race.

"China supports this election of the new secretary general, in accordance with the provisions of the UN Charter, one (who) observes the UN Charter, abides by the UN Charter, has outstanding competence, is impartial, and upright (and) fulfills responsibility with dedication," said Guo.

He said China "will work with all relevant parties to participate in the secretary-general election process in a responsible manner."

According to PassBlue, a news website focused on the UN, Costa Rica's Grynspan led the latest anonymous straw poll conducted by the UN Security Council on Sept. 18, with nine "encourage" votes. Guyana's Rodrigues Birkett followed with eight.

Olara Otunnu, Rafael Grossi, Macky Sall, Maria Fernanda Espinosa and Ivonne A-Baki are also in the race.





