11 teenagers wounded in mass shooting at birthday gathering in US state of Georgia

Eleven teenagers were wounded in a mass shooting at a birthday gathering in the US state of Georgia, with two of them in critical condition, media reports said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around midnight during a "large gathering" at Carolyn Crayton Park in Macon, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, CBS News reported, citing the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The victims were four 18-year-old men, two 18-year-old women and five 17-year-old boys.

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy remained in critical condition, while the other nine victims were stable.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said the gathering appeared to be a birthday party that had originally been planned at another location before attendees moved to the park.

Another group later arrived, and an argument between the two groups escalated into gunfire, Davis said.

All 11 people wounded were part of the birthday gathering.

No arrests had been made, and the investigation remained ongoing.

The FBI was assisting in the investigation due to the number of people involved, although Davis said evidence gathered so far indicated the shooting was a local incident.





