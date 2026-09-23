Suspicious package prompts brief road closures in New York as UN General Debate continues

New York City Police and Fire Department responds to a suspicious package in midtown Manhattan, blocks away from the United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

A suspicious package prompted temporary road closures across Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday as world leaders gathered nearby for the high-level UN General Assembly General Debate.

"The package has been cleared and deemed to not be suspicious," the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said following an emergency response in the area.

Law enforcement personnel initially sealed off multiple blocks spanning 42nd Street through 44th Street between 2nd Avenue and Lexington Avenue, instructing motorists and pedestrians to steer clear of the sector.

While specialized units determined that the unattended item posed no danger, police maintained that 43rd Street between 3rd Avenue and Lexington Avenue remained closed.

The security incident unfolded just blocks from UN Headquarters, where heads of state and government convened for the opening day of the 81st General Debate under tightened security measures throughout the city.