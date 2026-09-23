Trump urges Shield of the Americas nations to designate narco-terrorists as common threat

US President Donald Trump speaks during a "Shield of the Americas" meeting on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, on September 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

US President Donald Trump called Tuesday on countries participating in the Shield of the Americas initiative to formally designate narco-terrorists as a common threat to regional stability and impose sanctions on US-designated foreign terrorist organizations.

Speaking at a Shield of the Americas event on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump described the initiative as a major economic and national security alliance in the Western Hemisphere.

"I'm thrilled to be here at the second meeting of the Shield of the Americas. The Shield of the Americas is a big deal," he said.

He described the grouping as "the largest and most powerful alliance for economic and national security ever to convene in the Western Hemisphere."

"For years, cartels have waged war on the people of this hemisphere. Now we're waging war on them," Trump said.

"Today, I'm asking all nations in the Shield of the Americans (initiative) to formally designate narco-terrorists as a common threat to stability and apply crushing sanctions against all 24 US-designated foreign terrorist organizations," he added.

The Shield of the Americas, also known as the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition, was launched by the Trump administration as a regional security initiative focused on combating transnational criminal organizations and drug trafficking.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, addressing the event, said the emergence of regional leaders committed to combating transnational criminal organizations was among the notable developments in the hemisphere.

"One of the most exciting developments in our region over the last couple of years has been the emergence of strong leaders who are committed to the challenge of taking on transnational terrorism, which is an enormous threat to all of us," Rubio said.